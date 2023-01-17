Speed limit on federal roads reduced by 10km/h from Jan 18 to 27, says works minister

SEPANG (Jan 17): The speed limit on federal roads across the country will be reduced by 10km per hour (km/h) from January 18 to 27 in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration, said Works Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi today.

Hence, he said, if for example the speed limit for a stretch of road is 90km/h, it will be reduced to 80km/h during this period and this will be reflected in the relevant signboards so that motorists are aware of the change.

He said the ministry had decided to impose the speed limit to address accidents that frequently occur at 76 “blackspots”.

“In 2022, a total of 53 blackspot locations were repaired and improved, at a cost of RM17.2 million.

“Meanwhile, 40 locations posed a danger due to dark roads, so streetlights were installed, at a cost of RM4.7 million,” Alexander told reporters today during the launch of the Integrated Ops and Road Safety campaign in conjunction with Chinese New Year.

He added that through the launch of Integrated Ops and Road Safety campaign, the government, together with the Transport Ministry, is committed to reducing the number of deaths and road accident injuries by at least 50 per cent by the year 2030.

This is based on Conference Resolution 74/299 (August 31, 2020) United Nations (UN), he added. – Malay Mail