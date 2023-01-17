Straight to court, transport minister says of traffic offenders caught during CNY

SEPANG (Jan 17): Seven traffic offences will be non-compoundable throughout this year’s Chinese New Year festive season.

That means those caught flouting them will not be offered a fine but will be referred to the courts instead, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said today.

“The seven major traffic offenses are cutting queue, overtaking on double lines, disobeying the red light signal, driving over the speed limit, use of mobile phones while driving, not wearing a seat belt or helmet and driving on the emergency lane.

“There will be no compound issues for these offences. Offenders will be referred to court,” he told reporters after officiating the Integrated Ops and Road Safety Campaign in conjunction with the upcoming Chinese New Year celebration.

Loke also said goods vehicles will be banned from going on roads during the festive season to reduce traffic congestion.

The ban starts two days before Chinese New Year, on January 20 and 21, and two days after, on January 24 and 25.

“This prohibition is intended to avoid the risk of road accidents due to mixed traffic flow between heavy vehicles and light vehicles on the road, highways, apart from avoiding traffic jams,” he said.

Loke said the Road Transport Department (JPJ) will be stricter in enforcement this year.

He said 2,000 JPJ enforcement officers will be deployed this Chinese New Year to reduce road crashes and deaths.

He said that during its operations, enforcement officers could even ride express buses disguised as passengers. — Malay Mail