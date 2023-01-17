Stricter guideline for contractors who fail to complete projects

KUCHING (Jan 17): The Ministry of Health (MoH) will be imposing a stricter guideline on contractors who fail to complete projects on time as part of its effort to resolve the issue of ‘sick’ projects, said its deputy minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

Noting that one of the sick projects is the delay-plagued Petra Jaya Hospital, he said the hospital needs to be completed as soon as possible to reduce the congestion of patients at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

“A rescue contractor was appointed, and now the project (Petra Jaya Hospital) is ahead of schedule by about a month.

“However, we admit that there are other sick projects in Lawas and in Lubok Antu, where the appointed contractors were unable to complete the projects in the given time. However, we will be paying attention to these projects and as such, we will provide a stricter guideline on contractors who fail to complete the projects,” he said when met by reporters after his visit to the Bako Health Clinic yesterday.

On the Bako Health Clinic, Lukanisman said he was satisfied with its condition but the clinic still required special attention especially in view of the ministry’s future plans for it.

When asked whether the ministry has any plans to build a new Bako Health Clinic, he said MoH is currently in the phase of identifying a suitable site for it, as well as to identify other potential sites in the state that the ministry can develop.

Also present during the visit was Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni, who is Demak Laut assemblyman.