Suria’s collaboration with DP World likely to boost SBCP’s profile

KUCHING (Jan 17): Suria Capital Holdings Bhd’s (Suria) collaboration with DP World Ltd (DP World) has been viewed positively by analysts as this partnership could boost Sapangar Bay Container Port’s (SBCP) profile, pushing it further into becoming the region’s transhipment hub, analysts observed.

In a filing on Bursa Malaysia, Suria announced that it received the Sabah state government’s approval for its 100-per cent owned Sabah Ports Sdn Bhd (Sabah Ports) to enter into a collaboration with DP World, the world’s fifth largest port operator as well as a leading provider of worldwide smart end-to-end supply chain logistics.

The key areas of the collaboration are the management and operation of SBCP as well as investment of logistics and supply chain infrastructure in Sabah.

According to news reports, Suria and DP World have been in talks since 2019 and it was previously reported that Suria was looking to part with only a small stake of 10 per cent in Sabah Ports.

“While details are scarce, we are positive on this potential partnership given that DP World is a well-established major port operator with almost two decades of experience in the port business. In particular, we think that Suria will greatly benefit from DP World’s technical know-how in container handling as Suria aims to position SBCP, its flagship port, as the region’s transhipment hub.

“Recall that SBCP is currently undergoing a large-scale expansion to increase its annual handling capacity from 0.5 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) to 1.25 million TEUs by February 2025. To complement the expansion, the state is mulling the idea of creating a free economic zone at Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park (KKIP), which is also an area that DP World specialises in,” the research team at MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) commented in a report.

Of note, DP World is a Dubai-based multinational logistics company that specialises in cargo logistics, port terminal operations, maritime services and free trade zones. It manages a total capacity of approximately 92.0 million TEUs across 76 countries in FY21 which gives it a market share of about 8.9 per cent globally.

This places the group as the fifth largest global port operator, right behind Hutchinson Port Holdings which has a market share of 10 per cent. In Asia alone, DP World commands about 5.5 per cent market share in terms of throughput.

“Overall, we continue to like Suria as we see it as a proxy to Sabah’s economy, given that it holds a monopoly over the main ports in the state. In the near to intermediate term, port throughput will be supported by the recent mega foreign direct investments (FDIs) made by China’s Kibing Group and South Korea’s SK Nexilis, which involve the construction of their manufacturing plants in KKIP.

“Meanwhile, the expansion of SBCP will underpin the group’s longer term growth as it leverages on its strategic location in the BIMP-EAGA region. Additionally, Suria has recently commenced the negotiation with the state government for a 30-year extension to its current concession.

“We expect the outcome to be favourable with a better a better lease term and tariff structure,” MIDF Research said, noting that it has maintained its ‘buy’ recommendation on the stock.