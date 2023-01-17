Tabuan Tranquility traffic light intersection open to public tomorrow

KUCHING (Jan 17): The traffic light intersection at the Tabuan Tranquility (TT3) roundabout will be opened to vehicles starting 8am on Wednesday, said a Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak notice today.

However, it advised road users to be careful when driving on the road during the period of repair works there.

It also urged motorists to comply with all traffic management for safety until the end of the repair works.

“JKR Samarahan Division will inform from time to time if there are any changes to the date, time or area involved with these works.

“Road users are also advised to plan their journeys in the affected areas. Any difficulties experienced are deeply regretted,” said the notice.

It added if there are any complaints or further inquiries related to traffic flow, the public can contact the JKR Samarahan Division at 082-203 096 during office hours.

The TT3 roundabout is one of five roundabouts along the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway being turned into a traffic light intersection in an effort to reduce traffic jams there.