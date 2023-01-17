Taman Tunku residents want RoRo bins for proper bulky waste management

MIRI (Jan 17): Residents of Taman Tunku near the industrial area are requesting the Miri City Council (MCC) to provide Roll-On Roll-Off (RoRo) bins for proper bulky waste management in the area.

In stating this, Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sibuti branch chairman Zulhaidah Suboh said that the party branch had received complaints from residents of the area about illegal dumping on the roadside.

“Such indiscriminate dumping of household waste not only creates an ugly environment but also causes health concerns for residents in the area,” she said in a statement after visiting the area to follow up the complaints received by her party branch recently.

During the visit, she found that the place was not designated as a garbage collection area and irresponsible parties had dumped garbage at will at that location.

In view of that, she requested the MCC to take immediate action by providing RoRo bins to avoid environmental pollution and prevent the place from becoming an eyesore.

At the same time, she urged the residents to give their cooperation by not illegally dumping garbage in areas that are not designated as bulky waste collection points.