Temple committee presents CNY donation to children’s cancer society

MIRI (Jan 17): The committee of Miri River Mouth Temple made a donation to Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society (SCCS), in connection with the Chinese New Year celebration.

Committee chairman Chai Siaw Choon said it had always been the temple’s tradition of giving out donations to selected non-governmental organisations (NGO), as a small way to give back to society.

“This represents the temple’s principle, which is to do good deeds and to help those in need as much as possible,” said Chai, who presented the contribution to SCCS Miri liaisons officer Jocelyn Hee yesterday.

After the handing-over, the eye-dotting ceremony for Miri Wai Sheng Dragon and Lion Dance Troupe Association’s new ‘Southern Lion’ heads, to be used for this year’s CNY performances, was held.

The ceremony also hosted local philanthropist Dato Sri Loh Ho Joo, Kelvin Loh and other sponsors of the new lion heads.

In a separate event Sunday evening, another eye-dotting of the lion heads took place at Miri Tua Pek Kong Temple, where Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak secretary Alan Ling represented Miri MP Chiew Choon Man at the event.

In his remarks, the association’s co-founder and chairman Vincent Chee thanked all sponsors for their strong support and generosity over the years.

“Every support shows the passion towards Chinese tradition, and we will continue to do our best in putting up good performances and passing down the skills and knowledge to the younger generation, and to those who are interested to learn,” said Chee.