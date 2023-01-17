Uphold Sarawakian values, fight fake news, Deputy Premier tells mainstream media

KUCHING (Jan 17): Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian hopes mainstream media in Sarawak will uphold Sarawakian values while countering fake news that is seemingly prevalent on social media these days.

He said these values, which include unity and harmony, are what makes Sarawak unique compared to the rest of the country.

“Nowadays, everyone wants to spread news and unfortunately, many fake news is also spread around especially through social media.

“I hope the mainstream media will help curb the spread of fake news among members of the public, especially in Sarawak,” he said during an event hosted by him for media practitioners here today.

He opined that Sarawak cannot afford to lose its values as if it does, it will become like the Peninsula which is currently experiencing polarisation and division among its people – which has led to calls by Malaysians to ‘save’ the country.

“If there is a need to save the nation, then it is those in Peninsula who need to be saved. Sarawak on the other hand can not only save itself but rescue the country through its values too,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Sim said the mainstream media should also contribute towards nation-building by continuing their work in disseminating the good work that the state government has done for Sarawak.

“There is a need for all Sarawakians to know that the current state government is doing all it can to provide the best facilities and infrastructures for the people.

“We enjoy one of the cheapest electricity tariffs in the world – in the United Kingdom, for example, the tariff is 40 pence per kilowatt while in Sarawak, it is only 28 sen per kilowatt. In Sarawak, we also have a heart centre – many years ago, the nearest heart centre for Sarawak was in Selangor. All these are signs that Sarawak is experiencing development and Sarawakians must be informed of this,” he said.

Over 200 media practitioners from Kuching attended the event and also present were Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Michael Tiang, Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang, Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap as well as political secretary to the Premier, Tan Kai.