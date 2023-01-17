Voon: Sabah-Sarawak countries of equal status as Peninsular Malaysia, unacceptable to be called regions

KUCHING (Jan 17): It is unacceptable for Sabah and Sarawak to be declared as regions, opined Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan.

According to him, under international law, a region has no fixed boundaries unlike a country.

“It has to be made known to Sabahans and Sarawakians that Sabah and Sarawak were once countries independent from Malaya but as a result of neo-colonialism engineered by the British to protect its interests in this region, which at the same time engineered by the British to deny the rights of Sabah and Sarawak to gain independence by procedures laid down under the United Nations General Assembly Resolution 1514,” he claimed in a statement today.

According to him, the British deprived the rights of Sabah, Sarawak, and Singapore to gain independence by handing them to Malaya under the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

“Therefore, to say that Sarawak is independent by joining the federation of Malaya to form the federation of Malaysia is legally misleading. This is because under international law, there could not be a country independent within another country,” he stated.

According to Voon, if the federal government is truly sincere about reverting Sabah and Sarawak to their original state, then they should not be called regions, but countries with equal status as the peninsula.

He opined only in this way could equal partnership be enforced, provided that there would be equal distribution of seats in Parliament and federal Cabinet posts between the peninsula, Sabah, and Sarawak.

At that same time, he said all resources and land taken by the federal government should be returned to Sabah and Sarawak.

“There should not be any political parties from Malaya allowed to contest in any parliamentary seat in Sabah and Sarawak because this was the intention of our forefathers,” he said.

Voon suggested the federal and Sarawak governments re-examine the legality, desires, and intentions behind the formation of Malaysia.

“This is because what I know there is nothing to show that peoples of Sabah and Sarawak had wanted Sabah and Sarawak be merged, absorbed, or annexed by the Federation of Malaya to enlarge the territories of the Federation of Malaya and have the Federation of Malaya be renamed as the Federation of Malaysia.

“If there is, the peoples of Sabah and Sarawak have the right to demand proof,” he added.

During his policy speech at the Umno general assembly on Friday, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had said Sabah and Sarawak have been accorded the status of regions and no longer regarded as states.

In response, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had said the status of region was still a proposal and had not been gazetted.

However, he said Sarawak has always recognised itself as a region rather than a state since the formation of Malaysia in 1963.