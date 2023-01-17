Youth, sports development in Malaysia to remain holistic, says Hannah Yeoh

PUTRAJAYA (Jan 17): The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) will continue to ensure holistic youth and sports development is undertaken by the federal and state governments through the State Youth and Sports Development Exco Coordination meetings.

Minister Hannah Yeoh is optimistic that better cooperation between the two entities can be achieved after reconvening the meeting which was last chaired in 2018 by former Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman.

Yeoh said the meeting would be held at least twice a year to enable the ministry to identify and discuss current issues in youth and sports at the grassroots level, as well as certify proposed actions in an effort to enhance youth and sports development.

“In addition, this existing communication channel is a manifestation of the identity and direction of the Unity Government which clearly wants the involvement of state governments to develop the future of Malaysia together,” she told a media conference before chairing the meeting at Menara KBS here today.

The meeting was also attended by her deputy Adam Adli Abdul Halim; Sarawak Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah; Sabah Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Ellron Alfren Angin and all State Youth and Sports Excos except Selangor. — Bernama