Anwar: Proposed change of Sarawak, Sabah status must be referred to Malay rulers first

KUCHING (Jan 20): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has said that any proposal to change the status of Sarawak and Sabah, under the Federal Constitution, must be referred to the Conference of Malay Rulers.

According to him, Putrajaya cannot simply amend the law as the change of status would affect the position of the Federation of Malaysia.

“What is this Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) in principle? It’s an agreement that was sealed at the time of the establishment of Malaysia, whereby it was formed by three entities: ‘Tanah Melayu’ (Malaya) was one entity, Sabah was one entity, and Sarawak also one entity.

“So that’s a technical term about the position of the states because the peninsula represents the states as one entity, Sabah as one entity, and Sarawak as one entity too.

“But to change the status, because it involves the Federal Constitution and the boundaries, so it is very important to seek the opinion of the Malay rulers before it is presented for the consideration of the minister and the cabinet,” he said after chairing the MA63 action implementation meeting at the Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex in Petra Jaya here yesterday.

Anwar’s comment came following the Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s recent speech during the Umno General Assembly 2023, saying that Sabah and Sarawak had been accorded the status of region and no longer be regarded as states within Malaysia.

Adding on, Anwar said although the terminologies as state remain unchanged, this would not affect the special status accorded to Sabah and Sarawak under the Federation, as spelt out in the MA63.

“But even if the name has not been changed, the status should be clear in MA63. That is Peninsular Malaysia is one entity, Sarawak is one entity, Sabah also as one entity.

“We need to respect the process because any change in the terminology must be referred to the Malay rulers first.

“I have not referred the matter to the Malay Rulers – only that I have made an initial discussion with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” said Anwar.