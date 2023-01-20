Buda, Pandelela among Sarawakians nominated for coveted National Sports Award titles

KUCHING (Jan 20): Four Sarawakians have been nominated for the top coveted titles in the 2021 National Sports Awards (NSA).

They are ‘diving queen’ Dato Pandelela Rinong, world bodybuilding champion Buda Anchah, as well as paralympic powerlifters Bonnie Bunyie Gustin and Jong Yee Khie.

The Selection Committee of the National Sports Council (MSN), chaired by the Deputy Secretary General (Strategic) of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ramona Mohd Razali, received 49 nominations for 11 categories from the national sports associations, the Malaysian Olympic Council (MOM), the Malaysian Paralympic Council (MPM), the MSN Athlete and Paralympic Division and the ASN 2021 Secretariat.

The shortlisted candidates are based on the excellent achievements of national athletes on the international stage throughout 2021.

National cycling champion Datuk Azizulhasni Awang leads the list of nominees for the National Sportsman Award, followed by Aaron Chia-Soh Woi Yik (badminton), Buda, Ng Eain Yow (squash) and Syarifuddin Azman (motoring).

As for the National Sportswoman candidates, five athletes have been listed: Pandelela, Meilaura Dora Jimmy (bodybuilding), Rachel Arnold and Aifa Azman (squash), and Nur Amisha Azrilrizal (muaythai).

For the National Paralympic Sportsman category, Bonnie Bunyau leads the nomination followed by Datuk Abdul Latif Romly (athletics), Cheah Like Hou (badminton), Jong, and Chew Wei Lun (boccia).

The National Paralympic Sportswoman category receives three nominations: Siti Noor Iasah Mohammad Ariffin (athletics), Nur Azlia Syafinaz Mohd Zais (cycling) and Brenda Anellia Larry (swimming).

Each winner of the National Sportsman, Sportswoman, Paralympic Sportsman and Paralympic Sportswoman will receive a trophy, certificate and a cash prize of RM20,000.

The NSA also offers seven other awards: National Men’s and Women’s Teams, National Men’s and Women’s Coaches, Sports Personality Awards, Sports Leadership Awards and Special Awards.

Introduced in 1966, the awards programme is the government’s highest recognition to appreciate excellence throughout the years achieved by athletes, coaches, officials and national sports associations.

The NSA 2021 ceremony on Jan 31 will take place at the National Sports Council banquet hall, where Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to officiated at the event.