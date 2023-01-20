Christina to further study TAED issue

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 20): State Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew said she will need to further study the particulars of the current Tanjung Aru Eco Development (TAED) after previously voicing out against the controversial project.

Christina, who is also Sabah Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) chief, said she needs to know more details as she is still a bit hazy on the matter after observing some news online and differing statements.

“Yes, I was against it at the time. I need to further study this as I am a little bit confused. Some have said this, some have said that. Let us study the issue first,” she said during a visit to a Chinese New Year open market at Segama here on Friday.

In 2017, she had voiced out against the project and suggested TAED’s relocation to other coastal areas such as Papar, Kota Belud, Sipitang, and Kudat that could benefit from a massive investment boost.

Christina, who was in the opposition at the time, stated that PKR was not against meaningful developments that can improve Sabah’s economy but the party strongly objects to any projects that may destroy the State’s natural beauty and environment.

“Why destroy its natural beauty and turn it into a man-made beach by the reclamation of the seafront?” she was quoted as saying.

Earlier this year, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor announced that his administration has approved the reclamation of its prime Tanjung Aru beachfront, and has entered a 15-year contract to mine and dredge sand for reclamation to widen the beach with the expansion of the Prince Philip Park from 22 acres to 100 acres in mind.

According to news reports, TAED had signed the contract with Handal Borneo Resources Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of Handal Energy for extraction and sales of marine sea sand, in which the contract will see the mining of 153 million cubic metres of sand for bulk filing for reclamation projects and recreational beach.

Hajiji, who is also TAED chairman, said the sand dredging contract has been signed but it is only for sand supply and reclamation, and any development plans for TAED are yet to be approved.

The multi-billion project was launched during former Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman’s time in 2013 as a means to revamp the Tanjung Aru beach as a tourist hotspot.

It was met with heavy criticisms from concerned individuals who feared the development would ruin Sabah’s natural beauty.

Currently, some parts of the beaches in Tanjung Aru are also blocked off from members of the public who wish to carry out recreational activities such as picnics.

From the original development plan, it also seemed that only the wealthy would be able to afford to enjoy the facilities offered there.

Reportedly, TAED’s initial plans included the construction of seven hotels with 1,800 rooms, 5,000 apartment and condominium units, a yacht park, entertainment venues and a golf course.