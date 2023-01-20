Education Ministry: SPM to be held from Jan 30-March 15

PUTRAJAYA (Jan 20): The 2022 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examinations will be held from Jan 30 to March 15, including the practical science tests, speaking and listening tests as well as written tests.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) said in a statement today that a total of 403,637 candidates will be sitting for the written tests from Feb 20 to March 15.

The practical science tests for Physics will be held on Jan 30 involving 93,490 candidates; Biology on Jan 31 involving 74,642 candidates; Chemistry on Feb 2 involving 94,672 candidates; and Additional Science also on Feb 2 involving 1,675 candidates.

The Bahasa Melayu speaking tests will be held from Feb 7-9 involving 397,854 candidates while the English speaking tests from Feb 13-15 will involve 397,057 candidates.

The listening tests for both Bahasa Melayu (397,854 candidates) and English (397,057 candidates) will be on Feb 16.

The MoE said a total of 131,318 invigilators have been appointed to ensure the smooth running of the SPM examinations.

“A total of 3,355 examination centres have been prepared nationwide,” it said.

The examination timetable can be downloaded from the Examination Board website at http://lp.moe.gov.my.

“All candidates are reminded to refer to the examination timetable to obtain information on the date, time, code and examination papers as well as instructions that must be adhered to during the examination,” it said.

The MoE also reminded candidates to bring identification documents and their Examination Registration Statement to the examination centres. — Bernama