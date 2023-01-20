FCAS, Sabah state govt to jointly organise CNY gathering

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 20): The Federation of Chinese Associations Sabah (FCAS) in collaboration with the Sabah State government will be hosting the Chinese New Year gathering on January 23, which is the second day of Chinese New Year celebration.

It will be held at the Hakka Banquet Hall at Tanjung Lipat, here, starting at noon.

Announcing this in a statement on Friday, FCAS president Tan Sri T.C Goh disclosed that the event will be officiated by the Governor of Sabah, Tun Juhar Mahiruddin.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Mohd Noor and the Chinese Consul-general in Kota Kinabalu, Huang Shifang too will be attending.

Goh who is also President of The Federation of Chinese Associations Malaysia (Huazong) disclosed that the leadership of FCAS recently paid a courtesy call on the Chief Minister, to brief him on the event and to invite him to attend it, which the Chief Minister gladly accepted on the spot.

He also allocated a special grant of RM500,000 in support of the organising of the event. Also present during the courtesy call were the two Vice Presidents of FCAS, Kapitan Fung Chun Fatt and Kapitan Lim Vun Chan, its treasurer-general, Chen Ee Sheng, and Mandela Malakun, political secretary to the Chief Minister.

Goh noted that the coming Chinese New Year gathering is also the second grand Chinese New Year programme organized by FCAS, this month, following the 2023 Chinese New Year Carnival held at Gaya Street, which was organized in collaboration with the Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK), from 15th to 18th of this month. The event also received a special allocation of RM150,000 from the State government.

On behalf of FCAS, Goh expressed his utmost gratitude to the State government led by Hajiji, for its continuous care and support for the Chinese community in Sabah.

He promised that FCAS and its organising committee will do their best to present a joyous and memorable event with a host of interesting programmes, including lion dance performances, and song and dance performances by the local talents, to keep the guests and participants entertained.