Hamzah: Bersatu’s 2022 general assembly to be held in March

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 20): The 2022 Bersatu annual general assembly will be held from March 3-5, party secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said today.

Hamzah, in a statement tonight, said this was decided at the party’s supreme council meeting last night.

He said the 2023 annual meetings for branches will be held from July 1 to Aug 30, divisional wings (Oct 7) divisional meetings (Oct 21) while the general assembly will be held from Nov 23-25.

“As such, elections for the branch and divisional committees and the Supreme Council for the new term will be held on the above-mentioned dates in line with the party constitution,” he said.

Hamzah said the supreme council had also discussed the post-mortem report of the 15th general election results and also strategies to face the upcoming state elections. — Bernama