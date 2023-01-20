Hundreds flock to Kubah Ria to meet Anwar

KUCHING (Jan 20): Sarawakians by the hundreds flocked to Kubah Ria in Satok this afternoon to see and hopefully meet Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, he arrived there at 2pm and was greeted with a ‘bermukun’ performance, before he continued to mingle with the people there.

At one point during his visit there, Anwar made a quick stop at a local vendor selling vanilla gula apong ice cream to try the signature Sarawakian dessert.

He then proceeded to have his lunch there, where he was served with local Sarawakian delicacies such as ‘suntong tutok’ and ‘kek lapis hati parek’.

The visit was part of his two-day itinerary to Kuching which concluded yesterday.

He was also scheduled to make a courtesy call on the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud at his residence in Demak Jaya here before returning to Kuala Lumpur later in the day.

Meanwhile, visitors at Kubah Ria here said they were happy to meet the nation’s number one leader.

Orang Ulu National Association (Ouna) deputy treasurer-general Laing Budah was among the visitors, donning the traditional Orang Ulu headdress.

When met by reporters, he said he was proud and happy to see Anwar visiting one of the local iconic locations here.

“Our prime minister is very concerned about the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) issue. This is the kind of leader we want, who ensures that the rights and privileges of Sarawak and Sabah in the context of MA63 are achieved. Therefore after this, I hope he will pay attention to the interior areas,” he said.

He also expressed hope that the federal government would channel funds to help the Orang Ulu community as well as developing areas in rural areas of the state.

Housewife Lela Adini, 56, was excited by Anwar’s presence here, adding that this was his maiden working visit in Sarawak since he was appointed as prime minister in November last year.

She was accompanied by three friends during Anwar’s visit at Kubah Ria.

“My friends and I previously visited the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) on Thursday night and today, we are at Kubah Ria to see him. We want to see him for ourselves and support our prime minister,” he said when met.

This was echoed by the owner of the vanilla gula apong ice cream shop, Nur Aida Farida Rozaidi, 33, who said she was taken aback by Anwar’s visit.

“I was a little nervous and surprised when the prime minister came to my shop, But alhamdulillah, I am grateful for his visit,” she said.

Nur Aida also hoped that the federal government would pay attention and help hawkers and small traders in improving their standard of living.