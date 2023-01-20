Khairy lauds Umno’s duo complaint to RoS over no-contest motion

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 20): Former Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin today lauded the action of two Umno members who filed a complaint with the Registrar of Societies (RoS) over the additional motion passed at the party’s general assembly last weekend for the top two posts not to be contested in the upcoming party elections.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Khairy’s caption was accompanied by a screengrab of another news report on the two aforementioned party members — Muhammad Aizat Fikri Mohd Nasir and Muhammad Fiqri Firdaus Muhammad Rom — in filing the complaint with RoS earlier today at Putrajaya.

Both men, who are Kuala Nerus and Seremban division members respectively, had hoped the RoS would be able to determine if there are irregularities in the motion adopted or otherwise.

“Well done, guys. There are still those who are brave and sane in Umno.

“I am confident with the credibility of RoS in determining if there were irregularities in Rembau’s motion during the general assembly,” he said on Instagram.

Previously, Muhammad Aizat Fikri claimed that the additional motion moved was invalid and in violation of the party’s constitution as well as the regulations of the party’s divisional and branch annual general meetings.

Muhammad Fiqri Firdaus, meanwhile, was of the view that any additional motion should have been brought up at the divisional and branch levels first.

Khairy had in the past hinted that he was vying for the top two posts as part of a push to rejuvenate Umno following its trouncing in the 15th general election, the party’s worst-ever electoral performance.

However, his attempt to contest for the party’s top posts was thwarted following the no-contest motion passed for the presidency and deputy presidency.

Khairy, who has held three ministerial posts, but lost to a lesser-known opponent in the contest for Sungai Buloh, no longer holds any leadership role in Umno, but is seen as a leading voice of the faction that blames Umno’s dismal performance on the corruption scandals linked to party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

On January 14, a majority of delegates present at the 2022 Umno general assembly here expressed support for the additional motion of no contest for the president and deputy president posts at the party polls this year. — Malay Mail