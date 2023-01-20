Ongkili to continue as PBS president

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 20): Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili has been voted to continue leading Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS).

His continued presidency endorsement came following unanimous votes during the party’s Supreme Council meeting here on Friday.

Ongkili, who won the post unopposed during the party election in June last year, will remain at the helm.

However, at the 36th and 37th PBS Delegates Conference, he announced that he would be stepping down as party president within three years.

Thanking the members for their continuous support and trust, Ongkili said it would buy the party time to identify his successor.

After chairing the party’s first Supreme Council meeting this year, Ongkili said he would stick to the original plan of relinquishing the presidency within three years, or, he added: “… as determined by the supreme council”.

“Although I have announced to step down by the next (PBS) election year, (but) the Supreme Council members voted for me to stay.

“This will provide PBS ample time to identify my successor,” he said.

Ongkili added that there are many young leaders within the party who are capable to build and bring the party to higher heights, when the time comes.