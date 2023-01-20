Pork price still high during CNY

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 20): The high price of pork for Chinese New Year festivities is felt statewide.

Tanjung Aru assemblyman Datuk Junz Wong said eatery operators and consumers from Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan, Tawau, Keningau, Kudat and Beaufort recently met him to raise their disappointment over the rising cost of living, especially pork.

“Everyone is looking forward to having a lively atmosphere during Chinese New Year.

“But the main concern is the rising cost of living, especially the price of pork.

“Not only pricing, but scarcity. I was informed that pig farms have more or less sold out before Chinese New Year. Except for one pig farm.

“So, there will be an even worse supply shortage after Chinese New Year,” he said in a statement on Friday.

Junz said based on the feedback received from business operators, pork belly is sold at RM40/kg in West Malaysia but sold at around RM58/kg in Sabah.

“For lean meat, RM28/kg in West Malaysia, RM43/kg in Sabah.

“It is bad enough that Sabahans’ level is not as high as West Malaysia.

“Yet, Sabahans have to endure a much higher cost of living.”

Junz who is also Warisan vice president, added proper communications and planning between the Federal and State Governments must be in place.

“This is a very bad issue that must be taken seriously by the government.

“Has there been any plans or communication between the state and federal governments?”

“This issue won’t go away by itself. All the previous announcements seem to have failed to bring the price of pork down and stabilise the supply,” he said.

Sabah’s pig industry had been badly hit by African Swine Fever (ASF) over the past two years, affecting production for the local market.

To meet the Chinese New Year demand, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan said that the Sabah government has approved the import of frozen pork products.

Federal Deputy Agriculture and Food Security Minister Chan Foong Hin also disclosed that that the state was expected to allow the import of 200 tonnes of pork products before Chinese New Year to meet festive demand.

Chan, who is also the Kota Kinabalu member of parliament, also said that he would be meeting with Domestic Trade and Living Costs Minister Salahuddin Ayub to ensure that pork prices do not surge during the Chinese New Year period.