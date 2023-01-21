16 ‘Antu Pala’ in Ulu Krian buried

KUCHING (Jan 21): A total of 16 of “Antu Pala” (skulls of enemies) were finally buried near a longhouse in Dasey, Ulu Krian in Saratok following a Christian ritual yesterday.

Performing the sinners’ and deliverance prayers to facilitate the burial ritual was Canon Dennis Gimang of the Anglican Church.

In attendance was Saratok MP Datuk Ali Biju.

“My mission to bury the 16 skulls at Dasey in Ulu Krian Saratok which was attended by the local MP Datuk Ali Biju was carried out successfully yesterday,” said Gimang via WhatsApp today.

He said the whole village of 19 families was led in the sinners’ and deliverance prayers to set them free from the bondage of all.

“It could be the first of such ceremony to take place in Krian, Saratok. The skulls were buried into the ground marked for the Christian cemetery in the area.”

Gimang explained that he performed the prayer service upon the request of longhouse chief Tuai Rumah Gayan and their guardians.

“I went there to respond to the invitation by TR Gayan of Dasey, Ulu Krian, Saratok and the three custodians of the skulls.

“They were said to be the eighth generation of their ancestors who obtained them. Hence, with the episcopal blessing by Anglican Bishop Datuk Danald Jute, I was joined by Fr Kanyan Randi from Limbang whose wife happened to be from that village,” he said.

One of the few reasons the villagers who were converted to Christianity in 2020 wanted to bury the skulls was that they no longer think it is religiously and spiritually right to continue to keep those things which are symbols of hatred of the past, Gimang pointed out.

Children of those from the village who are now residing in towns do not feel comfortable to see the skulls hanging over their verandah when they go back to the village for Gawai for holiday, he stressed.

The custodians of the skulls often see apparition or spiritual beings inside their rooms which they believe to be related to the spirit of the skulls, he added.

In his speech, Ali said that it is about time for Christians to let go some of the old customs that are no longer compatible or relevant to the Christian faith.

Giving one example, he was quoted as saying that nowadays children get married to people from far away places.

Often they get married to the descendants of those who were the enemies of the Iban ancestors.

“Just imagine if we are hanging the skulls of the ancestors of those we are now connected by marriage,” Ali was quoted as saying.

After the villagers were led in a prayer to cut off their spiritual link with the skulls by Dennis, the skulls were then brought to a hill three kilometres away that has been marked for a new Christian cemetery overlooking the place where a warrior and chief by the name of Chulo nickname Tarang, the first Christian convert in Krian kept his war boat (perau pengayau) with a tiny remain of it can still be seen today.

The ceremony is called “Numbakka Antu Pala” (burying of the skulls).

The Iban were well known head-hunters in the yesteryears and keeping enemies’ skulls as trophies and hanging them from the ceiling of the common living room of traditional longhouses or the Ruai are accepted norms even to this day.