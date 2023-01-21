Calmer, more harmonious Rabbit Year

KUCHING (Jan 21): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg reminds the public that the Post-Covid-19 is not a time for plain sailing.

As the pandemic changed the way the public need to do business, he said they should be able to overcome hurdles as they move forward, and although patience needs to be exercised to do so, they should not leave it to luck to be able to overcome issues that affects them such as the economy.

“Experts believe that the world economy is going downturn this year but I believe all of us are hoping that the new year will bring some improvements to our situation as we carefully tread the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Like the consistent but calm nibbling of a rabbit, let us pray for a year that is calmer and more harmonious as we transition into the endemic phase of Covid-19.

“This is why we have formulated the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030) to chart a clear direction towards recovery and always be on track to be a developed economy with high income by 2030, God willing,” he said in his Chinese New Year message yesterday.

Abang Johari said the people should never take for granted Sarawakians’ continuous unity and solidarity to ensure the state has a firm grounding towards progress in the next eight years before ushering in 2030. By winning 76 out of the 82 seats in the state elections in 2021, he said the state has a strong government to administer the state and develop its economy in a sound manner.

He said it is paramount for Sarawak’s voice in Parliament be enhanced with the solid support of all Sarawakians, and after the 15th general election, the state is still a significant part of the federal government.

“As it came out to be, no single political party was able to rule the country on its own without the support of other parties but as part of the federation, we are willing to work with the central government for the sake of national development and a stable federal government.

“With an improved score in the last general elections, we are grateful that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) shares the responsibility of administering the country as part of the Unity Government in Putrajaya that saw the appointment of a deputy prime minister from Sarawak, a first in the history of this country.

“This is a significant achievement of the GPS government and as head of the GPS government I wish to thank the prime minister for the respect his government has accorded to Sarawak by appointing one of his deputies from Sarawak. I am quite happy that through the deputy prime minister Sarawak has been given some power to pursue what is best for the state and its people, especially on outstanding issues pertaining to Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63),” he said.

Abang Johari also expressed contentment that the outstanding issues on MA63 are given due priority by the federal government, particularly those that are meant to ensure the effective and speedy implementation of development projects in the state.

The recent approval to give the state the power to implement projects worth RM50 million and below should be the right move to prevent delays or non-implementation of approved projects in Sarawak.

He hoped that the request to place federal government development fund under a federal government trust fund to be instituted in Sarawak in order to implement the RM50-million-and-below projects without any hitches.

He also thanked the federal government for having endorsed Sarawak’s Public Works Department and Drainage and Irrigation Department as technical departments within the meaning of Treasury Instruction (TI) 182 to implement projects in Sarawak.

“I believe this should be the shared spirit of the state and federal governments to ensure that Sarawak can be developed faster by the orderly decentralisation of power to Sarawak. As one of the three parts of the federation, Sarawak should be given more attention than before to prevent lopsided development as compared to Peninsular Malaysia. Afterall, Sarawak is one of the three top contributors to the national coffer.

“I hope that other outstanding issues, particularly the formula for financial contributions to Sarawak and Sabah will be agreed upon soon by the federal government so that the state can have a fair share of the return of revenue from the federal to state government. Sarawak has suggested a formula based on current economic health of the country rather than as mere handouts. I believe that the state’s formula is a fair mechanism to apportion federal financial contributions to Sarawak and also Sabah as provided for in the constitution.

“As we join our Chinese friends to celebrate the lunar new year, I sincerely hope that the new year will see all outstanding issues on MA63 including return of autonomy on education and health settled in a spirit of unity and understanding between the federal and state government,” he said.