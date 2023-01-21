Cops investigate video of PM’s daughter being bullied on the road

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 20): Police have started investigations following a claim by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s daughter Nurul Ilham that she was a victim of a road bully case at KM307 of the North South Expressway while heading to Seremban.

Serdang Police Chief ACP A. Anbalagan said a 14-second video clip of the incident was shared by Nurul Ilham on her Twitter account that later went viral, showing a Proton Iriz car driven on the right lane was moving slowly and continued pressing the brakes several times on the same lane.

According to initial investigations, the incident involved an accident and injury suffered by both parties.

“Both drivers, including Nurul Ilham were called up to record their statement while the case was investigated under Section 6(2) of the Road Traffic Rules (LN) 166/1959 for an offence of overtaking and obstructing traffic.

“Members of the public with information about the incident are encouraged to contact the traffic department of the Serdang police station to assist investigations,” he said in a statement tonight.

Earlier, Nurul Ilham through her Twitter account claimed that she was a victim of road bullying while she was driving with her two-year-old child. – Bernama