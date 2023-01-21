DPM: Formula for special grant to S’wak, Sabah being finalised

KUCHING (Jan 21): The formula for the special annual grant to Sarawak and Sabah under Article 112D of the Federal Constitution is still being finalised, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

The views of all parties would be taken into account in determining the formula, including the views of Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, he said.

“The Premier (Abang Johari) has submitted a formula based on the financial position of the federal government, if the financial position is good then the payment should be more.

“The formula has not yet been finalised but for now the principle and mechanism are in place,” he told reporters after handing over donations to the Tiong Hua community here today.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the federal government agreed to increase the special grant to Sarawak as provided for in Article 112D of the Federal Constitution to Sarawak to RM300 million.

Anwar said the amount was only for the initial stage before a specific formula was announced by the federal and Sarawak governments.

The Prime Minister said the provision of the grant was decided by previous leaders who saw Sabah and Sarawak as lagging behind the peninsula during the formation of Malaysia. – Bernama