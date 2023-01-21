Early Schooling Aid shot in the arm for parents

KUCHING (Jan 21): It is a relief for most parents when each of their school-going children are given the Early Schooling Aid (BAP) of RM150 in preparations for the coming school term that will begin in March this year.

For 49-year-old housewife, Ruth Mason who has two children aged 13 and 14, she said she is very grateful for the subsistence, as prior to this, they were not qualified to receive any kind of assistance.

She said her husband Ernest Thamly Pinus, who works as a school improvement specialist coach attached to the Education Department in Simunjan, falls under the M40 group, thus not eligible to receive any kind of subsistence all this while.

“We are under the category of M40, all this time he’s not eligible for any subsistence. This is the first time we receive the subsistence of RM150 per child/student. I have two children aged 13 and 14, and this subsistence definitely is a great help.

“I am really grateful, it is good because it helps us to reduce the burden of expensive education and anything related to education! It shows that our government looks into the welfare of the parents, the people and the children,” she said.

Prior to this, she said every year, they would have to fork out at least RM600 for both children for their uniforms, school shoes, co-curriculum T-shirt, school fees, work books and others.

“With the RM300 subsistence, it is not so bad as we can use it to buy their school items, supplemented by RM300 from our own pocket,” she said.

For a 38-year-old public relations officer of a government enforcement agency, Muhammad Mirza Dzalmira Miraj, who has a child going to school, he said this is a good start for the government in taking care of the people’s welfare.

“It is able to reduce the burden on families, especially those who have many children going to school,” he said.

A teacher, Hazel Toh, said the subsistence is a big ‘angpow’ for Chinese New Year for her two children, 12-year-old Shawn Thien Shuen and nine-year-old Jane Thien Jing, who both go to a Chung Hua school.

“The children are ecstatic and I am very grateful to the government for understanding our predicaments, now that everything is so expensive including education.

“With this subsistence, definitely it helps with their preparations for their coming term. It may not be that much, but it really helps to reduce our burden as parents,” she said.

Meanwhile for a former international school teacher, 57-year-old Eileen Chan-Driver, she agrees that the subsistence should be given to all children in the country regardless of their background.

The children theatre activist added this kind of subsistence is welcomed especially in Malaysia where education is not free.

“It’s good, because subsistence given by the government is for every school children, regardless of their financial background.

“It clearly shows that the government cares about our children’s education. In fact, other countries have been doing this all along, so it is never too late. It’s a help for the parents, whether they are well-to-do, middle class or poor,” she added.

In fact, she pointed out, education is an investment.

“My brother and sister-in-law who are both educators in Kuala Lumpur said it’s important to invest in education, and I am following their footsteps so I will ask my son to invest in education fund for his baby, so that next time when she is big enough, she has money to pursue higher education,” she said.

The BAP was extended to all students irrespective of the income level of their parents starting this year.