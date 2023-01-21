Investigate alleged illegal sales of subsidised cooking oil in Kuching, Foo tells KPDN

KUCHING (Jan 21): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) is urging the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) to conduct a thorough investigation on an alleged illegal sale of subsidised cooking oil by a local company here.

The bureau’s chief Milton Foo in a statement yesterday after a brief by a complainant and his lawyer at the SUPP headquarters here said a report has been lodged to the KPDN on the alleged misuse of government subsidised cooking oil by the company.

He said the complainant had been sued for bankruptcy by that company based on the outstanding invoices for sale of goods inter alia cooking oils of 200 content metric tons (CTN) and 50 CTN in one invoice.

At present, government subsidies are only provided for cooking oil in 1kg packet or packed in polybags priced at RM2.50 each, with an allocation of some RM4 billion for 2022 from the federal government, he said.

“According to a news reported or a press citation which can also be found at the official portal of Ministry of Finance Malaysia on June 22 2022, the then Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government is subsidising 60,000 metric tons of cooking oil per month, far above the actual consumption of 55,000 metric tons per month.

“He also said the government has spent RM2.2 billion in 2021 and RM500 million in 2020 to provide the cooking oil subsidy.

“From the above, it can be seen that the government has spent millions or even billions ringgit of taxpayers money to subsidise cooking oil in the country.

“We cannot allow or condone any act of illegal sale of subsidised cooking oil or exporting the controlled item outside the country. Industrial consumers such as factories are not allowed to purchase the subsidised cooking oil which is only meant for end users,” said Foo.

On Dec 24 2022, Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub warned supply companies of subsidised cooking oil not to abuse the situation and that KPDN enforcers will not hesitate to take action against abusers or those flouting the law involving controlled items, Foo said.