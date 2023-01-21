Mexican students intoxicated by TikTok challenge

MEXICO CITY (Jan 21): Mexican authorities are warning about the dangers of a viral TikTok challenge that has left school students intoxicated after taking a controlled medication.

With the slogan “The last one to fall asleep wins,” the challenge consists of trying to stay awake after taking clonazepam, a drug used to treat seizures, panic attacks and anxiety.

A side effect of the drug is drowsiness.

Paramedics treated five intoxicated minors at a school in Mexico City, the capital’s public security department said Thursday.

Authorities in the northern state of Nuevo Leon reported three cases there.

None of the students became seriously ill.

“Unfortunately, challenges that spread through networks often put people’s health at risk,” said Nuevo Leon health secretary Alma Rosa.

Several videos have been posted on TikTok of people recording themselves taking the pills to observe the effects.

Other users have posted videos warning about the danger of the challenge, which has also been seen previously in Chile. – AFP photo