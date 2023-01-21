Most Kuching bakery shops maintain prices to keep customers happy

KUCHING (Jan 21): Most bakery shops in the city are still maintaining their prices for cakes and cookies for Chinese New year except for premium items.

Most said they have regular customers who often come by and purchase cookies, cakes and bread from them and if they were to increase prices their customers won’t be happy and probably would not come back.

Julia Biting who owns JD Bakery in BDC commercial area said all of her cookies and cakes are still sold at the same price except for premium brands like prune layer cake and cheese layer cake.

“The price of prune layer cakes has increased a lot. Last time when I bought it, it was only around RM30 per 100g, now it is about RM40.

“The price of other items like butter and eggs have also increased.

“Even if we increase the price for the premium brands, it’s only between RM2 and RM3, and we do not even break-even. We have regulars buying their favourites and we do not want them to go away,” she said.

The supervisor of Mita Cake House at Mile 7, Diana Pui, said the last time they increased the prices was on June 1, 2022, especially for their premium butter cake and butter cheesecake but by just RM1 per item.

“Our butter cake and butter cheese cakes are our signature items. We only increased the prices on June 1, 2022. The price range from RM18 to RM22 (for a loaf). For this year, we are still maintaining the prices as we too have our regulars.

Petter Liew, the owner for the Mayflower Seven Mile in Mile 7 has been running the bakery shop for more than 20 years and obviously, they too have their regulars.

He said their buns are the hot items, as well as their cupcakes, but during Chinese New Year or any other festive seasons, they would bake arrays of cookies, biscuits, and cakes.

“No, we are not increasing any price this year. For me, if I break-even that is good enough. Prices of baking items have increased tremendously and at the same time, we still want to have good relationship with our customers.