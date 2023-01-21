New dual carriageway road to Gedong from Serian, Samarahan to be completed in 4 years

KUCHING (Jan 21): The construction of two new roads to Gedong from Serian and Kota Samarahan are currently underway, and are expected to complete in about four years, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“We will build a 19-km dual carriageway road that connects Serian with Gedong, as well as a 74-km four-carriageway road that connects Gedong to Samarahan.

“Also, the road will have a path for our Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) – meaning the ART line to Serian will also connect Gedong up to Samarahan and direct to Rembus, where we will have our ART depot there,” he said at a press conference after a site visit at Lubok Teranggas and the Mini Isthmus in Gedong here today.

Abang Johari said Ulu Simunjan will also be connected via the Gedong-Semaladong Road, of which the road construction will commence this year.

He said the road construction will take about three years to complete.