Orang Ulu told to commercialise beads, introduce S’wak to world

MIRI (Jan 21): The Orang Ulu community here is advised to further commercialise its beads as a way to introduce Sarawak to the world.

Councillor Jeffery Phang said the commercialisation of the beads in forms of accessories such as necklaces and other products such as purses, headgears and others will introduce Sarawak to the world.

“Perhaps, the Orang Ulu community can present Sarawak beads before an international audience,” he said in his address at Persatuan Wanita Orang Ulu Miri (PWOUM) New Year ‘s Dinner and Beads Fashion Show on Thursday night.

Phang was representing Minister of Transports, Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin at the event which took place at Eastwood Valley Golf and Country Club.

Also present were Pujut assemblyman and Miri Mayor Adam Yii, Miri Port Authority general manager Serawa Budol, PWOUM president Kijan Toynbee and Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) Miri chairman Captain Bernard Idit.

In his address, Phang congratulated Kijan for her initiative in organising the activity which showcased the beautiful and colourful culture as well as the Orang Ulu tradition.

“It is a very beautiful night with our ladies wearing traditional costumes. I would like to congratulate our chairlady, Madam Kijan for her ever strong spirit in organising these cultural activities which brings everyone together.

“It is indeed a very effective way of preserving ethnic traditional costume while at the same time encouraging innovation and creativity,” he said.

He suggested that PWOUM look into holding a beads conference in Miri similar to the Borneo International Beads Conference 2019 which was previously held in Kuching.

Phang said PWOUM may seek assistance from Business Events Sarawak (Sarawak Convention Bureau) which is an organisation established to assist associations in organising conferences or exhibitions.

Apart from that, he said the community should also go the extra mile in preserving the meaning of each Orang Ulu beaded accessory through research and documentation.

“I believe each accessory carries a meaning, so to carry on the legacy, the community should do it through research and documentation. As an example – the Bidayuh Ring Ladies, the younger generation do not wear the outfit anymore. So, documentation helps keep the memory alive,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kijan who spoke earlier said the event is the second of its kind held by PWOUM.

“Beads accessories are part of Orang Ulu culture and we are very proud to present our beaded accessories and handicraft to everyone.

“We have so many different types of beads such as ‘bao alai’, ‘bao kura’, ‘bao barit’ and many more. It is important that we continue to preserve our cultural heritage.

“In this modern world where we have access to many different things and influences on the internet, we can easily start looking beyond our roots for new things,” she said.

Kijan pointed out that modern technology may never erase the cultural roots and heritage of the Orang Ulu beads including its story and history.

“By presenting our beads and our handicrafts, we are also reminding ourselves and everyone, that no matter how advanced the world is, we will never forget our roots, our cultural identity and our upbringing,” she pointed out.