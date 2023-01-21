Sng: PBM remains intact despite Pahang, Selayang division dissolved

KUCHING (Jan 21): Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) remains intact despite the recent announcement of divisions being dissolved in Pahang and Selayang, said its president Datuk Larry Sng.

He said while some divisions had lapsed in their registration with the Registrar of Society, any move to dissolve divisions can only be done by its top leadership.

“Despite the recent announcement of divisions being dissolved in Pahang and Selayang, any dissolution of divisions can only be done by PBM HQ after consulting with the relevant authorities.

“As far as the party is concerned, those divisions that have been registered will remain as it is till the end of the year,” Sng said in a Facebook post on Friday.

Noting the rising of the party’s internal crisis, Sng said the party currently is restructuring its divisions in preparation for the coming six states elections.

He said the restructuring process will begin after Chinese New Year (CNY) and involve all divisions except Perlis and Pahang.

He noted that the party will not reactivate its divisions in both states following their recent move to dissolve the division’s registration.

“Other states like Penang, Perak, Kedah, Negeri Sembilan, Malacca, Johor, Selangor, WP and Sabah shall be engaged and restructured accordingly after CNY.

“As for new divisions that were previously being set up but have since lapsed in their submission of their minutes of meeting, those divisions will not be reactivated for the time being,” he said.

Sng said despite the crisis, the party has been able to reach out to its new divisions in Kelantan and Terengganu.

He said he had shared the news of its new divisions to Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) state leaders.

“In the meantime, Kelantan and Terengganu state have both been successfully restructured and news of its newly appointed Chairman has been sent to PH and BN leaders in writing, at the state level,” he added.

Sng’s move came after its division in Pahang announced the dissolution of the party’s state committee as well as its eight divisions on Jan 14.

On the same day, Sng also had expressed his interest to work with PH as an electoral pact for the coming Selangor State elections.

He said the pact could pave way to build better relationship between both parties in the states

“I have written a letter to PH leaders and the Selangor MB, on behalf of PBM, to indicate our interest to work together with PH in an electoral pact.

“PBM currently has two incumbent state seats, Sementa and Lembah Jaya.

“I hope the good working relationship that PBM has with fellow component parties at the Federal level can be extended to the State level as well. This is to ensure stability for the country moving forward.”