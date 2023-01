Thunderstorm, heavy rain, strong wind warning in Sabah, 5 other states

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 21): The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a thunderstorm, heavy rain, and strong wind warning for six states including the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, until 1 pm today.

In a statement issued at 9.45am today, MetMalaysia said the states involved are Kedah (Padang Terap, Sik, and Baling); Perak (Bagan Datuk, Hilir Perak, Batang Padang, and Mualim) and Pahang (Tanah Tinggi Cameron, Lipis, Raub, Jerantut, Bentong, Temerloh, Maran, and Bera).

Similar weather conditions are expected in Selangor (Sabak Bernam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak, Petaling, Hulu Langat, and Sepang).

A similar warning was also issued for Negeri Sembilan involving Jelebu, Seremban, and Jempol; and Sabah (West Coast (Ranau), Tawau (Tawau dan Kunak), Sandakan (Telupid, Beluran, and Sandakan) and Kudat. – Bernama