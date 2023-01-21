Timber camp at Mile 45 Batu Kua operating legitimately, says Forest Dept

SIBU (Jan 21): The logging activities carried out at the timber camp at Mile 45 Batu Kua, along Jalan Sibu-Selangau, were legal and had followed all the required procedures, said Forest Department Sarawak.

In a statement, the department’s head of corporate and media section Mohd Saiful Amrie Abdullah said the logging works were undertaken by a legitimate licensee.

“The location of the camp is within the approved section of the royalty marking area for the licensee concerned, who has been given valid approval by the Forest Department to carry out the activities,” he said.

It was reported that on Jan 18, the 10th Battalion of the General Operations Force (GOF) had seized 390 timber logs and heavy machinery worth about RM2 million during an operation conducted on the said camp.

Mohd Saiful said after receiving the case report, the department’s enforcement officers carried out a detailed investigation the next day (Jan 19) and found that the licensee did not commit any offence in operating the timber camp.

“In this regard, we would like to remind all enforcement agencies to refer to Forest Department Sarawak first before issuing any statement regarding any respective arrest relating to timber and forest offences.”

Mohd Saiful said the matter was agreed upon by all members during the last ‘Sarawak Illegal Logging Task Force’ meeting chaired by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hassan, who is also the Second Minister for Natural Resources and Urban Development.