TYT: S’wakians able to celebrate festivals together despite differences in culture, beliefs

KUCHING (Jan 21): The differences in culture and beliefs do not separate Sarawakians from one race to another as they still respect and celebrate Chinese New Year together, said Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud.

He said this is the kind of culture that gives birth to a harmonious life among multi-racial communities in Sarawak.

“I believe we have all become one family that always takes care of the interests, welfare and needs of other families. God willing, with the support of all the people of Sarawak, our state will remain harmonious and move forward like other states in Malaysia.

“Together we play this greater role to preserve the harmony of the diversity of races in Sarawak,” he said in his Chinese New Year message.

Throughout the year, Taib said many festivals are celebrated such as Hari Raya, Gawai Dayak, Christmas, Deepavali and other festivities as Sarawak has a multi-racial and multi-ethnic society.

The festivals are also celebrated together by other races through the open house concept, which is done to strengthen the spirit of goodwill and cooperation between Sarawakians.

“Chinese New Year is a very important festival for the Chinese community. The excitement of the celebration is felt when family members gather together to enjoy a big meal and meet friends and relatives in addition to giving and receiving ‘angpau’.

“I once again call for us to maintain this kind of culture even though we have different ways of life, culture and trust. It should not be an obstacle for us to unite and respect and honour each other.

“It will make us appreciate and need each other more and at the same time bring out the nature of helping each other in many things,” he added.

Meanwhile, Taib said Sarawakians are grateful that they have the opportunity to celebrate this festival on a larger scale compared to the last three years as during the time, the festival was celebrated in a simple way due to adherence to the standard operating procedure (SOP) in an effort to break the chain of transmission of the Covid-19 pandemic in Sarawak.

“For three years we have been dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. The Sarawak state government continues to prioritise the welfare of the people. The government always ensures that the people are prioritised in planning and managing spending and development.

“We leave 2022 with many memories. We need to be firm and ready because I am confident that the Sarawak government will boost the state’s economy for the sake of continuous development,” he said.