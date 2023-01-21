Woman dies in hit-and-run at Jln Kuching – Sri Aman

KUCHING (Jan 21): A female pedestrian died after she was hit by a vehicle at KM61 Jalan Kuching – Sri Aman around 1am today.

Serian District police chief DSP Aswandy Anis when contacted said the woman was walking along the road with a male friend when the accident occured.

“After colliding with the deceased, the driver of the vehicle immediately sped off from the scene,” said Aswandy.

He added that efforts are currently ongoing to locate the driver.

It was later understood that the deceased aged around 19-years-old is an Indonesian.

It was also said that the deceased and her male companion were walking towards Pantu when the accident occured.

The deceased was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical personnel, and her body transported to the Serian Hospital’s morgue for further action.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.