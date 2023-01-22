Don’t forget the less fortunate amidst CNY excitement, reminds Fatimah

KUCHING (Jan 22): Less-fortunate members of the community must not be forgotten amidst the excitement in celebrating the Chinese New Year.

In stating this, Women, Childhood and Community Well-being Minister Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah said she wants all levels of society to benefit from how welfare is a shared responsibility of all.

“Today (Jan 21), we want the urban poor, the homeless, and those living alone, to feel that they are not forgotten, there is food to eat, familiar mandarin oranges, the lion dance synonymous with CNY, and ang pao from Anonymous.

“Some ask for extra packed food to bring back for dinner or for family members who are weak and could not join us at CSSC. We even arranged a band to entertain them. Something for them to remember that Sarawak cares.”

She said this during a handover of Chinese New Year goodies to 46 underprivileged individuals at the CNY Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Program Sponsored by Mr. Anonymous for the Kuching City Vulnerable Groups selected at Community Social Support Center (CSSC) Kuching yesterday.

Adding on, Fatimah said such strategic cooperation between the state government and the private sector or agency was vital for the well-being of society.

She also called upon other organisations to come forward and run a strategic collaboration with the government to help boost community wellbeing.

“I would like to thank Social Development Council (MPS) as well as the my ministry people who are involved and the Kuching Bring It On Association (Kuching Bring It On Association) for successfully organising and diligently organising the preparations at the Community Social Support Center or CSSC Kuching for the program with vulnerable and needy groups selected in Kuching City this morning.

“And I would like to thank Mr Anonymous for his contribution (donation) to the needy,” she said.