Ismail Sabri: Make your voices heard if you want special EPF withdrawals

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 22): Former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today urged members of the public who want special Employees Provident Fund (EPF) withdrawals to make their voices heard.

He said that during his time as prime minister, he had faced pressure from “loud voices” to make these special withdrawals available.

“Those who were loud voices during my time, please voice out again,” he told reporters at the Chinese New Year celebration in Wisma MCA here today.

Between 2020 and 2022, under the leadership of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and then Ismail Sabri, the government allowed four special EPF withdrawals.

EPF itself in March last year issued a stern warning against allowing more withdrawals.

It said that the country could be facing a crisis where citizens do not have enough savings for their retirement. – Malay Mail