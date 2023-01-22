JPJ issues 112 notices against traffic offenders in Kuching on Friday

KUCHING (Jan 22): The Sarawak Road Transport Department (JPJ) has issued a total of 112 notices for various traffic offences during a roadblock at Jalan Pending on Friday night.

The department in a statement said among the offences were drivers who were driving without a valid driver’s license, expired road tax and expired third party insurance.

During the roadblock, a total of three motorcycles were also seized after it was found to be not in specifications.

Also joining in the operation last night were personnel from the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) who apprehended four individuals after they tested positive for illegal drugs.

Two undocumented immigrants were also detained by the Immigration Department at the roadblock while the Department of Environment has taken action against a vehicle after it was found to emit an excessive amount of exhaust fumes.

Also present at the roadblock were personnel from the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission.

Meanwhile, the roadblock is conducted in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration tomorrow.

The department also said they will be carrying out more focused enforcement work to ensure that road users will continue to abide by the traffic laws.

Any traffic complaints can be made by emailing them at e-Aduan@jpj or at http://jpj.spab.gov.my.