Man dies, another hurt after crash in Miri

MIRI (Jan 22): A man died while another was injured after a crash involving a sedan and a SUV along Jalan Jee Foh Utama here on the eve of Chinese New Year.

Zone 6 Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said Bomba received a distress call on the incident at 11.58pm, and a team of firefighters from the Miri Central station was dispatched to the scene located six kilometres away.

“Upon arrival, the team found that the accident involved a Honda HRV and a Honda Accord, where the driver of the HRV was trapped while the driver of the other vehicle managed to get out with the help of the public before rescuers arrived.

“The trapped victim was later confirmed dead by paramedics at the location,” he said in a statement.

Firefighters subsequently extricated the body of Lim Tze Kiat, 36, from Krokop here, and handed it over to the police for further action.

Meanwhile, the other driver who was reported to be injured, had been brought to the Miri Hospital by the public.