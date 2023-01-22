Miri Bomba men persuade foreign woman not to jump into the sea

MIRI (Jan 22): Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) personnel here managed to persuade a foreign woman not to jump into the sea off Tanjong Lobang Beach here this morning.

Miri Bomba acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said a team from the Miri Central station was rushed to the scene following a distress call received at 10.40am about a possible suicide attempt.

“Upon arriving at the location, we found the 34-year-old Indonesian woman sitting on shore.

“Firefighters were able to dissuade the woman from jumping,” he said in a statement.

According to the woman’s husband, he and his family were walking around the beach and suddenly his wife, who is said to have a mysterious disease, became furious and tried to end her life after their two kids were about to swim.

The woman was subsequently handed over to police and Health Ministry medical personnel for further action.

To speak to a counsellor, contact the Welfare Department’s Helpline on 082-514141.

The Befrienders Kuching also offers emotional support. Call the hotline on 082-242800 from 6.30pm to 9.30pm daily or email sam@befrienderskch.org.my.