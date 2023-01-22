Op Selamat: Police use drone to monitor traffic

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 22):The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has deployed its Air Operation (PGU) Drone Unit to monitor traffic in Op Selamat 19 in conjunction with the Chinese New Year holiday.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Mat Kasim Karim said the team was deployed in the northern, eastern and southern highway sectors to help JSPT monitor traffic at identified hotspot locations.

“The deployment of the drone team will make it easier for all inputs to be channelled to JSPT officers on the ground so that immediate actions could be taken,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said 170,000 vehicles were expected to be using the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway, 60,000 the East Coast Expressway 1 while two million vehicles using the North-South Expressway from yesterday. – Bernama