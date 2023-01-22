PM Anwar says good to be celebrating CNY with MCA after 25 years

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 22): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said that it was a pleasure to be celebrating the Chinese New Year with MCA after 25 years.

Anwar said that he had not stepped into the Wisma MCA building — where the party holds a celebratory breakfast every year — since he was fired from Umno in 1998.

“It’s good to be back again… Happy Chinese New Year,” he said at Wisma MCA in Jalan Ampang here.

Other political figures in attendance at the event included MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong, Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil and Anwar’s wife, former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Huge lines of Malaysians of various races were seen at the event today, queueing up for free breakfast that included an assortment of Chinese pastries, while a band of traditional instrumentalists played music in the background.

To note, Anwar was fired from Umno on September 3, 1998.

The 15th general election saw an unprecedented result as no political side managed to acquire a simple majority of 112 seats to form the federal government.

Five days on after GE15, Malaysia installed its new government after the Yang di-Pertuan Agong summoned PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to lead a unity government consisting BN, Gabungan Parti Sarawak, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah, Parti Warisan Sabah and Parti Bangsa Malaysia. – Malay Mail