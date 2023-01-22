Premier: Year of the Rabbit brings hope, peace, prosperity to S’wak

KUCHING (Jan 22): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg believes that the Year of the Rabbit will bring hope, peace and prosperity to the people of Sarawak.

In expressing his Chinese New Year wish, Abang Johari said he is determined that Sarawak will rise in the spirit of unity after enduring various challenges and tribulations over the years.

He said the country’s major festivities were opportunities to sow the spirit of unity and forge friendships.

“I take this opportunity to say Gong Xi Fatt Chai to those who celebrate the new year of the Rabbit.

“Not only the community but all the multi-racial people in Sarawak and this has become our culture in Sarawak and of course there is a strong unity we can continue to build our society and state,” he said when met by reporters at the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Chinese New Year open house at its headquarters here this morning.

Describing the nature of the rabbit, Abang Johari believes those who are looking for a ray of hope will not give up.

He said Sarawak people will continue to strive despite facing obstacles along the way in the hope of a promising future.

“This rabbit is an animal that has its own character.

“If we practice the spirit of this rabbit, I believe that whatever obstacles we face, we will be able to solve them,” he said.