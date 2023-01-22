Pullman Kuching brings CNY cheer to Lions Nursing Home

KUCHING (Jan 22): In conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebrations, Pullman Kuching recently presented donations to the Lions Nursing Home in support of their ongoing efforts to care for the elderly.

Pullman Kuching’s commitment to giving back to the community and helping those in need, reflected in the donation.

In a recent press release, Pullman Kuching said the elderly were pleasantly surprised when the hotel team paid a visit to their home on Jan 19.

“It gives us great pleasure to support the Lions Nursing Home and we are grateful for their dedication to the elderly. We hope to play a more significant role in the future by lending more support to their home,” said Pullman Kuching general manager Adrian Ng while visiting the elderly and caregivers.

“One of the most selfless acts a person can perform is giving, whether it’s a small gesture or a grand gesture, every bit counts and can make a difference,” he emphasised once more.

The hotel’s representatives feel honoured to work with Lions Nursing Home and have contributed essential items, items including food, household and cleaning supplies to ensure the elderly’s daily necessities are met.

Pullman Kuching considers it as a part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) to assist organisations like Lions Nursing Home that are committed to aiding the less fortunate.

The hotel is wholeheartedly committed to giving the organisation any assistance that it requires, and eagerly awaits additional opportunities to support the community.