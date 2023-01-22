Seminar on Punan ethnic group held successfully in Bintulu

BINTULU (Jan 22): The Punan ethnic history documentation seminar here last Saturday has gathered a total of 100 Punans comprising Punan paramount chiefs, community leaders and Punan ethnic groups from 17 Punan longhouses in Sarawak.

The programme was organised by Punan National Association (PNA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak (MTCP).

According to Punan Ethnic History Documentation Committee secretary Jessica Musa, the programme held for the first time here was officiated by MTCP chief assistant secretary Dr Elena Gregoria Chai Chin Fern.

She said the workshop was held from 8am to 5pm at Li Hua Hotel, Berjaya Commercial Centre Bintulu.

“The purpose of this seminar is to document the past history of the Punan ethnic group in the process of highlighting the origin of this minority ethnic in addition to reviewing its political, social, economic and cultural structures,” she said.

Jessica said the exploration of the historical background of most of the indigenous ethnic groups in Sarawak had received little attention and is often marginalised, especially among historical scholars in Malaysia.

She added from the seminar, a complete history of the Punan ethnic could be documented and compiled to be printed and distributed to all Punan communities throughout Malaysia.

“The documentation can be used as a basic reference for the entire Punan community, the outside community, relevant agencies and the Sarawak state government in exploring the history and ethnic identity of the Punan,” she said.

Also sharing information during the seminar were UiTM Shah Alam senior lecturer Dr Ajau Dennis who is PNA advisor, book writer Calvin Agau Jemarang, PNA president Donny Dhwie and some community leaders.