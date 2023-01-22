Zahid labels Hadi a hypocrite after ‘charity-for-voters’ remark

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 22): Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi criticised PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang for saying yesterday that giving cash handouts to voters before an election does not amount to bribery.

Speaking to reporters at the Chinese New Year celebration at Wisma MCA today, Zahid called Hadi a hypocrite.

“If he does it then it’s charity, if we do it then it’s bribery,” said the deputy prime minister, adding that Hadi should not move the goalposts when it suits him.

“Because in the end, a political ulama would not be respected by the rakyat and the Muslims. An ulama must have integrity as a religious scholar,” he said.

Hadi yesterday reportedly said that giving handouts before an election was charity, and that although it was against the rules of the Election Commission, it was what some voters wanted. – Malay Mail