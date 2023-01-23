Dr Sim: Settle MA63 issues first before S’wak can take over health autonomy

KUCHING (Jan 23): Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian today said all related issues need to be resolved first by the Malaysia Agreement 1963 implementation action committee before Sarawak take over the administrative autonomy over health.

He said it would be a significant problem should Sarawak take over the health autonomy without resolving the issues which are rather complex and complicated.

“The issues include allocation, manpower requirements such as doctors and nurses, equipment for the hospitals and clinics,” said Dr Sim, who is also the state minister of public health, housing and local government, told reporters at his Chinese New Year Open house.

The event was jointly hosted by Dr Sim, Batu Kitang state assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang, Kota Sentosa state assemblyman Wilfred Yap and Kuching South City Council Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng at the Padungan Community Centre here.

He said a lot of arduous negotiations have already been held between the federal and state governments as health is very complex, involving not just the Federal Constitution, but also the federal Cabinet, parliament and the Conference of Rulers.

He said the move to take over the health by Sarawak was discussed in-depth by the committee at its recent meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, here.

“We are sincere in taking over the health autonomy, but at this stage, we are unprepared,” he said.

“If you ask me, I want to be as fast as possible to take over, but I also want to be as comprehensive as possible. Otherwise, we will be totally unprepared.

“It is not a matter of taking over health autonomy. It is more than that. We need more doctors, nurses and other supporting health personnel, allocations and equipment,” he said.

He said any politician who thinks it is that simple to take over does not know what they are talking about, but “merely to gain cheap publicity”. – Malay Mail