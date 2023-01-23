Fadillah: Make every festival celebrated to strengthen unity

KUCHING (Jan 23): The multi-racial society in this country should make every festival celebrated as a basis to strengthen the unity of the people, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

This is because racial unity is the basis for creating stability and further ensuring the smooth administration of the country.

“When unity becomes a practice of all levels of society, the government can fully focus on planning to develop the country. The planning either strengthens the economy or focuses on helping the people.

“Therefore, we should go back to the basics, which is unity. Less politics, less talk but more work,” he added when met by the media after he attended the Chinese New Year 2023 Open House hosted by the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) here yesterday.

Apart from that, Fadillah also urged the people to continue practicing the culture of visiting during the festive season because it promotes unity and unity is what a nation needs to be strong.

Meanwhile, Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, when met, also said Sarawak was the best example for the rest of the country in terms of unity.

“Sarawak is indeed a model state for racial unity as it is commonly called and we hope this unity can continue. Under the slogan ‘Malaysia Madani’, a lot has been achieved, especially in Sarawak,” he said.