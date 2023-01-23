Fahmi: MCMC blocked 1.8 billion scam calls from 2017 to 2022

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 23): The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) blocked 1.8 billion scam calls from 2017 to last year, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi said he was informed about the matter during his meeting with the National Anti-Financial Crime Centre (NFCC) together with MCMC and several other parties.

He said that since 2018, a total of 300 million scam messages via SMS had been blocked.

“Please be careful during this festive season (because) there will definitely be those who will take advantage of the situation,” he told reporters after attending the Chinese New Year Open House organised by MCA here yesterday.

Fahmi also advised people who had fallen prey to scams to call the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) at 997 to make a report so that immediate action can be taken and to prevent them from losing money.

There are various types of scams at the moment and they are not easy to deal with because when a modus operandi is established, new types of scams will emerge, said Fahmi.

“During this festive season, scams such as ‘cleaner scams’ (will emerge) on Facebook for example, so we have to be careful.

“If you get any offer whether work or service, please double check. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is and make a police report and call 997 so that we can help,” he said.

On scams on Telegram messaging app, Fahmi said he would try to contact its officials to discuss the prevention measures. – Bernama