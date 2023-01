MetMalaysia: Continuous rain in S’wak, four other states till Wednesday

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 23): The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has forecast continuous rain in several parts of Terengganu, Pahang, Johor, Sarawak and Sabah up to Wednesday (Jan 25).

According to the alert warning statement issued at 12.05am today, continuous rain is expected to occur in a few areas in Pahang, namely Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin while Dungun and Kemaman in Terengganu.

Continuous rain is also expected to occur in Segamat, Kluang, Mersing, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru in Johor.

The areas expected to experience continuous rain in Sarawak are Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah, Bintulu and Miri (Subis, Beluru, Miri and Marudi), while in Sabah in Tambunan, Pantai Barat, Lahad Datu, Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran, Sandakan and Kudat. – Bernama